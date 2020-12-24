Mother Natures gives the Mid-South the gift of cold air for Christmas

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.