Mother Natures gives the Mid-South the gift of cold air for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear and cold with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid teens to near 20.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny with a west wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 20s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows near 40.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.