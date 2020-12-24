MPD: Man dies after colliding with MATA bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is injured after a Memphis driver crashed with a MATA bus, according to police.
Officers were called to N. Watkins Street near Lousiville Avenue at 8:58 pm Wednesday evening. One driver was taken to Regional One in critical condition, the second driver was taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition.
MPD said the first driver was trapped inside a Jeep Liberty when they arrived on the scene. An investigation revealed the driver of the Jeep was traveling southbound on North Watkins Street approaching Leeve Road (Lousiville Avenue) when he suddenly veered into the continuous turn lane into the opposing northbound N. Watkins Street left travel lane. The Jeep then crashed into a MATA bus traveling northbound, according to a police report.
Police said the force of the impact propelled the Jeep eastbound, spun counterclockwise, and landed in a private parking lot on N. Watkins.
Investigators were later notified that the driver of the Jeep eventually died at Regional One.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
