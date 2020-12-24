Rapper Rick Ross returns home to Mississippi, hosts ‘Xmas givebach’ event at Walmart

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) - Clarksdale, Mississippi’s “favorite son” returned home for the holiday and came bearing gifts.
For the last several years, William Leonard Roberts II, commonly known at Rick Ross, has been hosting what he calls “Xmas givebachs” across the country.
Earlier this week, the rap mogul hosted one of these “givebachs” at a Walmart in Clarksdale. According to Complex magazine, Roberts shut down the Walmart location in the city and purchased gifts for children in the community.
“It’s a different story when you forget where you came from,” said Clarksdale mayor Chuck Espy in a Facebook Live video. “Rick Ross does not forget his home. That’s what I love about this guy.”
“Man, once again, I want to commend you for all the great work you’re doing,” Roberts is heard telling Espy in a video taken inside of the Walmart. “You’re making it much easier for brothers to come back and give back...”
Roberts is a Grammy nominated singer and is the founder of Maybach Music Group.
