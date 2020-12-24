SCHD: 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 611 new cases reported on Christmas Eve in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has reported 611 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths on Christmas Eve. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 63,394 coronavirus cases and 835 deaths have been reported.
There are currently 6,623 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County. Within the last 14 days, 2,482 coronavirus contacts have been identified and placed in quarantine.
The weekly test positivity rate is 12.4 percent. SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
As of Wednesday, hospital capacity was still limited with 92 percent of acute care beds and 95 percent of ICU beds currently utilized.
The Shelby County Health Department released a map showing zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 population. Five zip codes have the highest coronavirus cases countywide.
More than 26,400 of the coronavirus cases countywide are African-American. Sixty percent of coronavirus deaths in Shelby County are African American.
About 60 percent of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are below the age of 44, and 89.5 percent of COVID-19 deaths are above 55 years old. Around 81 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Shelby County have a cardiac condition.
Below is a list of ongoing and completed clusters at long-term care facilities:
As of Tuesday, 24,236 Tennesseans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About .3 percent of Shelby County’s population has received the first dose of the vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of the demographics of everyone who has gotten a COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.