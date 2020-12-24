Tigers Football closes in style with victory in Montgomery Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s time to close out the college football season for the Memphis Tigers. The U of M taking on Conference USA Runnerup Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl.
This is the last time for quarterback Brady White to suit up in a Tigers uniform. The sixth-year senior confirming he’s hanging up his college cleats as he finishes up his doctorate. FAU coming off an 11-3 season last year under Lane Kiffin, 5-3 this year under Willie Taggart.
The Tigers going for their eighth win this year. The Tigers’ first possession sets up Riley Patterson for a 53-yard field goal as Memphis takes a three-nothing. The Tigers come right back next possession, in the red zone. White, off his back foot, finds Javon Ivery on a slant in the end zone for the touchdown, and it’s ten-nothing Memphis in the first quarter.
The U of M defense strong all night, FAU Quarterback Nick Tronti under pressure from the U of M Defense all night. Eight quarterback Hurries, two sacks and an interception as Memphis protects its lead. With time running out before the break, the U of M red zone offense goes to work again.
Normally a blocker in the jumbo set Jo Jo Dorceus rolls out of the backfield from his full-back spot and Brady White finds him in the end zone for a two-yard touchdown catch. The senior defensive lineman with the first receiving touchdown of his career. Tigers go for two and get it on the swinging Gate, 18-nothing Memphis at the half.
Whitecaps the scoring with a short touchdown pass to Calvin Austin on the out cut in the Third Quarter. The Tigers win the Montgomery Bowl beating Florida Atlantic Final 25-10. It’s Memphis’s first bowl win since 2014.
Brady White earns the Montgomery Bowl Most Valuable Player Award with 284 yards passing and three touchdowns with one interception. He finishes his college career with more than 10,690 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.
The yardage passed Marcus Mariota, Matt Leinart, Danny Wuerffel, and Ben Rothlisberger on the NCAA All-Time Passing Yards List.
“Another piece of History was made tonight, for myself, and for this team,” said White. “I’m extremely proud of our program, and everything ‘that it took to go into this whole weird year. In this game, we finished it off right. We’re Bowl Game Champs, and it feels good to walk out of here with the win with the Trophy.”
Tigers finish an incredible first full season for Head Coach Ryan Silverfield with an 8-3 record. Plus, five straight years of at least eight victories for the Memphis Program.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.