Woman surprised with new furniture and toys the day after adopting grandchildren

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphis grandmother of four got quite the Christmas Eve surprise.
Tamara Harris was nominated by her niece and nephew to receive the truckload of toys and household goods from Touched by an Angel Ministries.
She just moved into her home 4 months ago.
When Harris was asked why she thought she was nominated she said, “Because they know how hard it is for me with my grandkids and they understood so.”
Two days before Christmas, Harris officially gained custody of her four grandchildren. After raising her own children, she’s starting all over again and was struggling to make sure they had everything they wanted for Christmas.
“I see the needs of the people out here. I come from a very large family, and my mother had 21 children, so I know what it feels like to go without, especially around Christmas time,” said Touched by an Angel ministries founder Larry Hunter.
Hunter has been giving back to Mid-Southerners for years, and he says in the coming weeks, he’ll be expanding his ministries to Brazil.
Hunter said, “There have been times where we have given away a home. There’s been a time when we have given away a car, but the most important thing we have given away to the people is love. People are looking for love.”
This Memphis family certainly got it, and Hunter promises this truck will be spreading love again in the new year.
