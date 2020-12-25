Brady White earns MVP honors in Tigers Montgomery Bowl victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While Gunnell may represent the future under center at Memphis, the old Tiger Quarterback went out in style last night in the Montgomery Bowl.
Brady White wrapping up his college career as, not just the best QB in U of M history, but also among the best in the NCAA as well. In leading the Tigers to a 25-10 victory over Florida Atlantic, White hit 22-30 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns.
That brings him to 10,690 yards for his career, which includes a year at Arizona State. White now has surpassed Marcus Mariota, Matt Leinart, Danny Wuerffel, and Ben Rothlisberger on the NCAA’s all-time passing yardage list.
“Another piece of History was made tonight, for myself, and for this team. I’m extremely proud of our program, and everything ‘that it took to go into this whole weird year. In this game, we finished it off right. We’re Bowl Game Champs, and it feels good to walk out of here with the W, with the Trophy.”
White named Montgomery Bowl MVP. The Tiger Finish the season 8-3. It’s their seventh straight season with at least eight victories.
