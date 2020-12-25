Cold but sunny for your Christmas Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Good morning and Merry Christmas! Continued cold but sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will turn west at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wind southwest at 5 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s Saturday night. Highs will jump into the upper 50s Sunday with more sun and only a few clouds. Lows will be around 40 Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will drop back into the low to mid 50s Monday through Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday will be dry, but showers return on Wednesday with the next front. It will turn colder on Thursday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.