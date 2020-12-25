Dorceus has memorable Montgomery Bowl for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Brady White had several stellar receivers on the end of his passes over his record-setting career at Memphis. Anthony Miller, Tony Pollard, DeMonte Coxie, to name a few. But none of them more excited with reception than the one that happened in the Montgomery Bowl.
Joseph Dorceus, nicknamed Jo Jo, is normally a 278 pound Defensive Lineman for the Tigers. But he’s also used in Memphis jumbo package on offense in the Red Zone. Lining up as a blocking fullback, Dorceus catches a key touchdown pass from White out of the backfield just before the half.
It’s his TD catch as a Tiger, and, because he’s a senior, it’s the last of his college career. Jo Jo overjoyed with his offensive success.
“When we left the huddle, the coach called the play and my eyes already lit up, I was lined up in my stance and I did what I was supposed to do, and I saw what the coverage was and I attacked it right away and when I looked back and Brady had the ball for me in the right place. So you can’t ask for anything better than that. Of course, I wanted it for a long time, But, when it was my opportunity, I was ready.”
Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield said Dorceus has a chance to make the NFL as a special teamer or outside backer.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.