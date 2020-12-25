FBI leading investigation on Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a quiet night here in Nashville, unlike this morning. The Metro Nashville Police Chief said there were no threats leading up to today’s explosion downtown and said it’s shocking that someone would intentionally target the popular tourist area.
Around 5:30 a.m. Christmas Day, Metro Nashville Police received a shots fired call in the Second Avenue area.
When officers arrived, they saw no immediate evidence of shots fired, but they encountered a suspicious vehicle– an RV that was parked in front of the iconic AT&T building.
A recording coming from the RV said that a potential bomb would detonate within 15 minutes.
“Officers immediately began knocking on doors and evacuating residents here,” John Drake, MNPD Chief, said.
Three people were hospitalized and are in stable condition.
There were 6 officers on scene at the time of the blast. The explosion knocked one officer to the ground, and another suffered hearing loss. Both are recovering well.
“This morning’s attack on our community was intended to create chaos and fear, in this season of peace and hope,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said.
As of now, there are no known casualties.
“At the end of the day, I think all of us, and I certainly have, have gone from relief that there were not more casualties and that’s an amazing thing there were not,” Cooper said.
Chief of Police John Drake says they found tissue that could be human remains and are having it examined.
Urban search and rescue teams are also going through the area. Structural engineers are evaluating damaged buildings.
The FBI is leading the investigation along with ATF. The FBI has also established a digital tip line for anyone with information about the Nashville explosion.
