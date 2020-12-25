Love on the wall: Ja Morant mural unveiled in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies guard Ja Morant put up a career high 44 points in the season opener. Fans will have their eyes glued to their TVs to watch the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year play in his sophomore campaign. Off the court, they now have something else to make Morant larger than life.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. A mural can leave you speechless.
“Really can’t say anything besides, I’m blessed,” Morant said.
If you drive east on Union Avenue from Downtown Memphis, you can’t miss it. A 30 foot mural of Ja Morant on the side of Slim + Husky’s.
“It’s been seven days of work,” Alive Paint mural artist Jamond Bullock said.
The design is based on a popular color blast trading card by Panini America. The company just partnered with Ja Morant and wanted to make a statement in the Grind City.
“It so uplifting after everything people have gone through this year,” Jason Howarth with Panini America said. “To have that on the side of the wall in Memphis and just that color pops so well it makes you feel light.”
The artist behind it all, Memphian, Jamond Bullock, also known as Alive Paint. He’s done more that 30 murals in Memphis and surrounding towns.
“Memphis is a city that has a lot of rollercoasters going on. It’s been through its ups and downs. And it has so much rich culture,” Bullock said.
He calls his work, putting Love on the Wall. Hundreds of pictures have been snapped of his newest project. He hopes it brings people and the city together just like Morant and Grizzlies basketball.
“I think this situation brings some positive energy and a sense of love,” Bullock addded. “This guy is definitely doing his job.”
And Morant appreciates it and the city every bit, “As much as Memphis loves me, I love Memphis.”
