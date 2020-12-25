Authorities believe Nashville explosion was ‘an intentional act’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - Fire crews are on the scene of a massive explosion in Downtown Nashville. Authorities said this was “an intentional act.”
Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating.
Officials confirm the explosion was linked to a vehicle outside a building. Local and federal law enforcement are investigating.
At least three people have non-critical injuries. The explosion happened near Broadway.
WSMV said smoke was visible in the Nashville skyline as people in the area reported feeling a large shaking before 6:30 a.m.
Emergency crews have closed a 10-block radius around the site of the explosion. A Metro Police bomb disposal unit has arrived on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
