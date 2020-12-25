Mississippi reports record number of hospitalizations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Leading up to the holiday, Mid-South health officials have pleaded with people to keep gatherings nuclear, small and local. Following the surge in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, Mississippi saw its single highest daily death count this week.
Mississippi health leaders say 1,000 people could die from COVID-19 by the end of the month. In the Memphis area, health officials say hundreds of more deaths are likely going into the New Year. Even with a vaccine, this pandemic may get worse before it gets better.
“People are dying from COVID. COVID is killing Mississippians,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said. COVID is one of the leading causes of death in Mississippi.”
In a season where people are looking for joy, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs didn’t mince words when talking about the state of the pandemic in Mississippi potentially taking more lives than ever. On Christmas Day, Dobbs said hospital admissions hit an all time high.
On Tuesday, the state counted 79 new deaths which is the highest for a daily count. Most of those deaths happening within the last two weeks following a surge in cases after Thanksgiving.
“I think we are on track, unfortunately, to hit 1,000 deaths this month if you see we’re ramping up quickly,” Dobbs said.
Even with a vaccine, deaths and cases are expected to jump following Christmas and New Year’s even as health officials have pleaded with citizens to stay home and only celebrate with those in your household.
On Saturday, a safer-at-home style health directive will go into effect in Shelby County.
“They’re telling us stay at home,” Memphis City Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren said. “We’ve got enough of the virus out in the community now that it’s very easy to get it. So, stay at home. Don’t go to the grocery store four or five time during the holiday. Make your list. Go once. Where your mask. Wash your hands.”
That new health directive limits capacity at many Shelby County businesses including restaurants where there can only be 25 percent capacity for dine-in customers. It asks people to stay at home as much as possible for the next four weeks.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.