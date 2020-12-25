Nashville mayor says the city will rise above this challenging year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - This year has been all about rebuilding for the city of Nashville. They’ve faced several devastating incidents on top of the pandemic, but Nashville’s mayor says the Nashvillians are determined to rebuild.
From deadly tornados in March, one of the city’s largest power outages in May due to a long line of winds and now the Christmas Day explosion — this as many struggled all year with effects from the pandemic–with many residents and business owners still trying to recover.
Today’s 2nd Avenue explosion left 3 injured and at least 41 buildings damaged downtown.
Mayor John Cooper says it’s going to be a while before 2nd Avenue is back to normal again.
“I’ve spoken with Governor Lee who is working with us to have a declaration of a civil emergency both with the state, and then for TEMA to work with FEMA to bring all possible resources to commence to rebuilding Second Avenue,” Cooper said.
Nashville is one of the biggest tourist spots in the world, but since the pandemic, tourism has slowed down dramatically.
Cooper says Nashvillians are angry and will recover despite a rough 2020.
