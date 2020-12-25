Tennessee first responders now receiving COVID-19 vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First responders across the state of Tennessee are now getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Soon, Memphis firefighters and police officers will get vaccinated.
Tennessee is moving down the line of those expected to get vaccinated in Phase 1-A of the state’s rollout plan.
“We are going to be vaccinating through the holiday and through the weekend,” Dr. Lisa Piercey with the Tennessee Department of Health said.
She also says first responders are next.
“Each local health department is coordinating with their first responders to offer holiday and weekend vaccinations,” Piercy said.
Piercey says administering vaccines is a top priority right now.
“We are all 100% convinced it is the right thing to do, it is the single most effective thing that we can be working on right now in order to get our society back to a sense of normalcy,” she said.
In Memphis, firefighters and police officers will soon join the group of those vaccinated.
“Next week the vaccine is going to be available for firefighters and police officers, and we are really encouraging them to,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.
Strickland says it’s not a requirement for employees in either of those agencies to get the vaccine and says they’ve all been provided educational resources so they can make that decision.
Strickland also says he will get vaccinated when it’s his turn and feels it’s encouraging to see health and political leaders get the vaccine as well.
“Lead by example, but also educate,” Strickland said.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.