Above average temperatures to end the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a clear sky this evening with temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10.
OVERNIGHT: Lows will drop into the upper 30s to around 40 with a clear sky.
SUNDAY: Highs will jump into the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday with more sun and only a few clouds. Lows will be around 40 Sunday night with clouds and a stray shower possible.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Highs will drop back into the low to mid 50s Monday and Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will jump to around 60 Wednesday with late day showers or storms that will continue into Wednesday night with the next big front. It will turn colder on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.
