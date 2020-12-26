Nashville explosion delays COVID-19 data

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) says COVID-19 data is being delayed due to an explosion in Nashville Friday morning.
SCHD says the explosion caused a data outage and says the updated numbers will be added to Sunday’s count.
On Friday, Dec. 25, SCHD reported 619 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 64,013 coronavirus cases and 839 deaths have been reported.
There are currently 6,613 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County. Within the last 14 days, 2,382 coronavirus contacts have been identified and placed in quarantine.
The weekly test positivity rate is 12.4 percent. SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
As of Wednesday, hospital capacity was still limited with 92 percent of acute care beds and 95 percent of ICU beds currently utilized.
The Shelby County Health Department released a map showing zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 population. Five zip codes have the highest coronavirus cases countywide.
More than 26,400 of the coronavirus cases countywide are African-American. Sixty percent of coronavirus deaths in Shelby County are African American.
About 60 percent of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are below the age of 44, and 89.5 percent of COVID-19 deaths are above 55 years old. Around 81 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Shelby County have a cardiac condition.
Below is a list of ongoing and completed clusters at long-term care facilities:
The new cases come as vaccinations continue across the Mid-South.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 22, a total of 24,236 vaccinations were reported. On that same day, 6,459 new vaccinations within the last 24 hours were reported.
About .3 percent of Shelby County’s population has received the first dose of the vaccine.
To view more data about vaccines in Tennessee, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.