Warming up for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A southerly flow will allow for warmer temperatures this weekend in the Mid-South. Yesterday our highs were in the low 30s which of course is well below our average of 50 and today temperatures will be much closer to our average.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 40.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and breezy with a south wind at 10 to 15 MPH, highs in the upper 50s to near 60, and lows near 40.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows near 30s. New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the mid 40s.
