Warming up for the weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows near 30s. New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the mid 40s.