Woman charged after driving car into Methodist Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Christmas night Memphis Police responded to a vehicle that had crashed into Methodist Hospital on Union Avenue. Brittany Posey was charged with Aggravated Assault, vandalism, driving under the influence, and resisting arrest.
According to an affidavit of complaint Posey allegedly drove a 2007 Lexus into a West window of the hospital then backed out and drove into the building again, entering the hospital hallway with the vehicle. The complaint shows she also crashed into the ER check-in desk that was not staffed at the time.
The vehicle eventually got stuck and Posey attempted to flee through the hospital lobby but was detained by police. Posey reportedly became combative with officers and they used take-down techniques and pepper spray to get her into the police vehicle.
Posey told police she was angry at the hospital for an incident that occurred back in July. Posey is being held on a $50,000 bond.
