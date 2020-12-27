A few showers possible tonight followed by cooler temps tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -There could be a few showers this evening along a weak front but most areas will stay dry. Tomorrow will be dry and cooler.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower possible and a southwesterly wind at 5-10 mph and lows near 40.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph and highs in the low 50s.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5 -10 mph and lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs near 60, and lows in the upper 40s.
NEW YEAR’S EVE & DAY: Thursday will cloudy and rainy to start with highs in the upper 40s and falling temperatures in the afternoon. Thursday night a few lingering showers and rain could change to snow briefly with lows near 30. New Year’s Day will be partly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 and lows in the low to mid 30s.
