Trump’s refusal to sign COVID-19 relief bill could cost Mid-Southerners

“The legislation we passed today will support vaccine development and distribution, assist schools and universities, and provide crucial help to Tennessee small businesses,” said Blackburn. “However, I cannot support nearly $2.4 trillion in spending that will make recovery even harder. I have serious concerns with provisions buried in the 5,593 page bill, such as expanded visas, Pell grants for prisoners, and households with illegal aliens receiving economic impact payments. For these reasons, I voted no on passage of this legislation.”