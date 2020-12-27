Warmer today with a slight chance of an evening shower

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be a warm end to the weekend with sunshine to start but we will pick up more clouds in the afternoon as a weak cold front will track across the Mid-South. There could be a few showers this evening along the front but most areas will stay dry.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and windy with a south wind at 15 to 25 mph, highs near 60.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower possible and a southwesterly wind at 10-20 mph and lows near 40.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph and highs in the low 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs near 60, and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will cloudy and rainy to start with highs in the upper 40s and falling temperatures in the afternoon. Thursday night a few lingering showers and rain could change to snow briefly with lows near 30. New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
