Warmer today with a slight chance of an evening shower

NEXT WEEK: Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs near 60, and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will cloudy and rainy to start with highs in the upper 40s and falling temperatures in the afternoon. Thursday night a few lingering showers and rain could change to snow briefly with lows near 30. New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.