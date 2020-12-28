Best Life: Tips for your holiday returns

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Americans spend hundreds of billions of dollars on holiday gifts each year, but more than eleven percent of those presents will go back! And get this, eight out of ten consumers say they lie and pretend they like a gift even when they hate it. But you don’t have to be stuck with the ugly sweater from grandma. Here’s some advice on how to get the most out of your holiday returns.