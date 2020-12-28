Body of murdered Fort Drum soldier to be returned home to Tennessee

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The body of a Tennessee soldier will be returned home after authorities say he was murdered in New Jersey just days before Christmas.
WWNY reported that Fort Drum officials said, Corporal Hayden Harris, a 20-year-old went missing some time between Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 and was later found dead. U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command believed foul play is suspected.
First Assistant Sussex County Prosecutor Gregory Mueller said CPL Harris was meeting with fellow soldier, Jamaal Mellish, for “some type of vehicle exchange,” when he was fatally shot.
According to the Associated Press, authorities believe Mellish “abducted” Harris and killed him, said Mueller.
CPL Harris is from Guys, Tennessee and will be returned home Tuesday, according to the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office. He will arrive in Selmer between 9 and 10 p.m.
MCSO says anyone who wishes to pay respects to CPL Harris can be between Selmer Park and the railroad tracks in the downtown area. Flags and signs are welcome.
AP says Harris was promoted from specialist to corporal following his death. He is survived by his parents and sister.
