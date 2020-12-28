DeSoto County election commissioner dies of COVID-19

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors announced Monday that long-time county election commissioner Barry Chatham died of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve.
The board wrote on Facebook in part:
“I lost a good friend and dedicated public servant,” said District 2 Supervisor Mark Gardner. “He was my go-to guy for election and voter questions.”
“Barry devoted himself to ensure DeSoto County had fair and efficient elections. He will be greatly missed,” said District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.