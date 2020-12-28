DeSoto County election commissioner dies of COVID-19

DeSoto County Election Commissioner Barry Chatham (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 28, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 3:17 PM

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors announced Monday that long-time county election commissioner Barry Chatham died of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve.

The board wrote on Facebook in part:

“I lost a good friend and dedicated public servant,” said District 2 Supervisor Mark Gardner. “He was my go-to guy for election and voter questions.”

“Barry devoted himself to ensure DeSoto County had fair and efficient elections. He will be greatly missed,” said District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell.

