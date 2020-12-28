FedEx expands e-commerce capabilities, completes acquisition of ShopRunner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is making it easier for brands and merchants to connect with online shoppers. The shipping company has completed its acquisition of ShopRunner.
Business leaders with FedEx said ShopSunner complements and expands the FedEx commerce portfolio, and is expected to increase value for brands, merchants, and consumers.
The new service directly connects more than 100 brands and merchants to millions of consumers and gives a seamless shopping experience from inspiration through delivery.
Members can enjoy the following benefits --
- Free two-day shipping
- Free returns
- Member-exclusive discounts
- Seamless checkout
ShopRunner is a subsidiary of FedEx Services and will operate as part of FedEx Dataworks.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.