MFD: Firefighters find body after house fire near Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews with the Memphis Fire Department responded to a deadly house fire Sunday evening.
MFD was called to the 1200 block of Dogwood Drive near Barron and Getwell Road. Crews were called to the scene around 7:11 that evening.
Firefighters reported the flames were visible from the home when they arrived on the scene.
Officials said the fire was under control by 7:28 pm. Firefighters said they found an unresponsive man in the front bedroom of the home, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators will not release the age and name of the victim until he has been positively identified and his next of kin is notified. The cause of death has not been released at this time.
No firefighters were injured. The home also did not have a working smoke alarm.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and was caused by the careless use of smoking materials in the bedroom.
