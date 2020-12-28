Missing Dyer County woman found dead after car crash on Christmas night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyer County woman who was reported missing on Christmas night was found dead over the weekend after a car crash.
According to Dyersburg police, Lakeisha Dyson was last seen late Christmas night after she left a residence in Dyersburg. Her vehicle was found in a ditch but officers were unable to locate her.
Investigators and K9 officers began searching the area for Dyson on Saturday morning. Surveillance video from a nearby business reportedly showed Dyson walking from the area of the car crash.
On Saturday afternoon, Dyson’s body was found in another ditch less than a mile away from the scene of the wreck.
Officials are waiting for autopsy results to determine her cause of death. Foul play is not suspected in the case.
