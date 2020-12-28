Mississippi hospitals brace for post-Christmas surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - As Mid-Southerners return from their Christmas travel, hospitals across the region are bracing for a surge in new cases, like the one after Thanksgiving.
Health experts say we’re just a few days away from the beginning of that surge.
Mississippi’s state health officer says hospitals are crowded and he predicts it’s going to get much worse.
Staggering and overwhelming.
That’s how Mississippi’s top doctor described hospitalization numbers last week.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs sharing a chart on social media showing the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is 33% higher than the surge over the summer.
He predicts the holiday season will only make things worse.
That’s why he’s urging Mississippians to avoid large gatherings.
“It’s best to stay with your nuclear family, people in your household and make sure if you go in public, wear a mask,” said Dobbs.
But that message doesn’t seem to be getting through to everyone.
The state confirmed more than 1,700 new cases Monday, along with 28 new deaths.
The numbers are high, but Dobbs predicts they will get higher in the days ahead as people return from their holiday travel.
He says the state is now in the process of activating crisis standards of care, guidelines that could help overwhelmed hospitals determine which patients get priority treatment.
Dobbs says the best thing people can do right now is to stay at home and away from others outside their households who may appear to be fine.
“Most people who have COVID don’t know they have it,” said Dobbs. “Most people who spread it to you don’t know they have it because they’re not sick or they have mild symptoms.”
If the state activates crisis standards of care, decisions about staffing and beds would differ by hospital.
But with cases surging, health officials are likely to share more about this in the coming weeks.
