MLGW offering ‘Power of Warmth’ program for Shelby County seniors
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 28, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 5:04 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With more cool weather on the way, MLGW and Neighborhood Christian Centers want to make sure Shelby County seniors have a way to keep warm.

The “Power of Warmth” program is open for applications through Dec. 31.

Applicants must be disabled or low-income seniors with an MLGW account in their name.

Applications are taken online at www.ncclife.org/powerofwarmth, and you must provide a state ID and proof of income.

Qualified applicants will be notified by January 11, 2021.

