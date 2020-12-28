MLGW offering ‘Power of Warmth’ program for Shelby County seniors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With more cool weather on the way, MLGW and Neighborhood Christian Centers want to make sure Shelby County seniors have a way to keep warm.
The “Power of Warmth” program is open for applications through Dec. 31.
Applicants must be disabled or low-income seniors with an MLGW account in their name.
Applications are taken online at www.ncclife.org/powerofwarmth, and you must provide a state ID and proof of income.
Qualified applicants will be notified by January 11, 2021.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.