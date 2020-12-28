More sunshine today, but rain returns mid-week

NEW YEAR’S EVE & DAY: Thursday for New Year’s Eve will be cloudy and rainy to start with highs in the upper 40s and falling temperatures in the afternoon. Thursday night could feature a few lingering showers and rain could change to flurries briefly overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s that night. New Year’s Day will be mostly to partly cloudy and dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s in the afternoon Friday.