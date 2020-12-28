More sunshine today, but rain returns mid-week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are still some lingering clouds in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi this morning, but those will be slowly moving out. We will see sunshine this afternoon, but it will still feel cooler behind last night’s cold front. High temperatures will only reach the lower 50s. It will be cold and cloudy tonight with overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High: 52 degrees. Winds will be north at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 37 degrees. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A cold front will arrive on Wednesday night, which will bring a chance for showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Wednesday ahead of the front. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 40s. Rain will continue into Thursday.
NEW YEAR’S EVE & DAY: Thursday for New Year’s Eve will be cloudy and rainy to start with highs in the upper 40s and falling temperatures in the afternoon. Thursday night could feature a few lingering showers and rain could change to flurries briefly overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s that night. New Year’s Day will be mostly to partly cloudy and dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s in the afternoon Friday.
WEEKEND: The weekend will feature a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 and lows in the low to mid 30s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.