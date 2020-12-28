More than 300 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths reported in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 305 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Monday. There are currently 6,761 active COVID-19 cases according to SCHD.
The weekly test positivity rate is 12.3%. SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
As of Wednesday Dec. 23, hospital capacity was still limited with 92% of acute care beds and 95% of ICU beds currently utilized.
The Shelby County Health Department released a map showing zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 population. Five zip codes have the highest coronavirus cases countywide.
More than 26,400 of the coronavirus cases countywide are Black/African-American. 59% of coronavirus deaths in Shelby County are African American.
About 60% of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are below the age of 44, and 89.5% of COVID-19 deaths are above 55 years old.
Below is a list of ongoing and completed clusters at long-term care facilities. A COVID-19 cluster is considered completed once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
Here is the most recent testing and case information provided by the Shelby County Division of Corrections and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Corrections.
This new data comes as a new health directive takes effect in Shelby County, and as vaccinations continue across the Mid-South.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 22, a total of 24,236 vaccinations were reported in Shelby County. On that same day, 6,459 new vaccinations within the last 24 hours were reported.
About 0.3% of Shelby County’s population has received the first dose of the vaccine.
