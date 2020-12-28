Nearly 200 active COVID-19 cases among inmates at Forrest City prison

Forrest City Prison (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 28, 2020 at 12:48 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 12:48 PM

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, there are currently 193 active COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Forrest City medium-security prison. There are 99 inmates with active coronavirus cases at the Forrest City low-security prison.

Twenty-five staff members currently have coronavirus at the medium-security prison and 18 staff currently have the virus at the low-security prison.

More than 650 inmates have tested positive for the virus since the beginning at the low-security prison in Forrest City. About 320 inmates have tested positive since the beginning at the medium-security facility.

Across the Federal Bureau of Prisons system, 35,259 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

