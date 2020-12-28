New Year’s resolutions amid a pandemic: ‘Small changes will add up to big results’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 2021 is just around the corner. Many are eager to leave 2020 behind with all its ups and downs. But the new year will not wash away every challenge, especially when it comes to the pandemic.
“Things aren’t just going to magically change when the clock strikes and 2021 is here,” said Liz Kelly, a therapist with the online therapy app Talkspace.
Kelly says people should still try to make resolutions, but start small.
“We have to remember that when we’re under stress when we’re dealing with so much change, which we all are because of the pandemic, making big change is hard,” said. Kelly.
She also says it is important to figure out what is in your control and what is not.
“There’s so many things right now that are out of our control: when we’re going to get the vaccine, what’s going to happen with schools opening or closing,” said Kelly. “There’s still a lot of things that are out of our control. But there are still a lot of things that are within our control. by focusing on what’s in your influence that can really help you.”
It is OK if you feel disappointed if the year does not start out exactly how you planned.
“Allow yourself to feel how you feel,” said Kelly.
As far as accomplishing your goals, Kelly added that small changes will add up to big results.
