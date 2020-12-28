Police: $500 worth of meat stolen at gunpoint at Collierville grocery store

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police are looking for a man they say stole $500 worth of meat from a grocery store on Thursday, December 17.
The Collierville Police Department says it happened around 6:45 p.m. that day. The man was approached by a security guard when he flashed a gun in his waistband. He reportedly left the scene in a 4-door red sedan with dark tinted windows.
It is unclear which store the armed robbery occurred.
CPD asks anyone with information on the investigation to call 901-457-2520 or text CPDTIP and your rip to 847411.
