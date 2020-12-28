Shelby Co. Health Dept. will administer vaccine to first responders today

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials in Shelby County plan to begin administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to first responders on Monday.
According to a news release, the health department will begin vaccinating first responders and certain frontline health workers at two drive-thru vaccination sites in Shelby County.
Qualified workers will be notified by their employer. This includes -
- First responders with direct public exposure including EMS, law enforcement, and firefighters
- Staff working at COVID-19 mass testing sites
- Home health care staff with direct patient contact
- Staff and residents of long-term care facilities, residential homes for the aged and staff and residents of assisted living centers who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials
- Providers of K-12 or university student health services who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials
- Staff of other congregate care facilities such as homes for the intellectually or developmentally disabled, detention centers, Staff of Department of Children’s Services residential facilities, rehabilitation hospitals and psychiatric hospitals who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials
Among the groups, priority will be given to those with the following risks --
- Age 65 or older
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Solid-organ transplant
- Obesity (BMI > 30)
- Serious cardiac disease
- Sickle cell disease
- Diabetes – type 1 or type 2
After the vaccination of the Phase 1a1 groups has been completed, the health department and partnering agencies will begin the vaccination of the Phase 1a2 groups, which include other health care workers who have direct patient exposure.
