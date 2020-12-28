Suspects on the run after shooting reported in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with the Covington Police Department are searching for two suspects after a shooting was reported Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to Wooten Street in Covington, Tennessee around 12:55 pm.
Officers are looking for Caprice Peete, 22, and Terrance Taylor II, 22. CPD said both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
They were seen leaving the area in a bronze Buick Lacrosse.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Peete or Taylor, contact Sgt. Nelson at (901) 517-5580 or Lt. McCurry at (901) 573-1586.
