Warming temperatures & rain returns midweek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Chilly tonight with increasing clouds late. Temperatures will warm up the next few days out ahead of our next system that will bring rain Wednesday night and Thursday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: Mid to upper 30s. Wind: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. High: Mid 50s. Wind: Southeast at 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: Near 50. Wind: Southeast at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Wednesday night, which will bring a chance for showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Wednesday ahead of the front. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 40s. Rain will continue into Thursday.
NEW YEAR’S EVE & DAY: Thursday for New Year’s Eve will be cloudy and rainy to start with highs in the upper 40s and falling temperatures in the afternoon. Thursday night could feature a few lingering showers and rain could change to flurries briefly overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s that night. New Year’s Day will be mostly to partly cloudy and dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s in the afternoon Friday.
WEEKEND: The weekend will feature a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 and lows in the low to mid 30s.
