WATCH: TBI Director answers questions related to Nashville bombing

WATCH: TBI Director answers questions related to Nashville bombing
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 28, 2020 at 11:24 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 11:24 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation plans to answers questions related to the Christmas explosion in Nashville.

>>CLICK HERE FOR A LIVE UPDATE FROM THE TBI

Federal officials have identified the man believed to be behind Nashville’s Christmas Day bombing. Authorities now turn to the monumental task of piecing together the motive behind the explosion that severely damaged dozens of downtown buildings and injured three people.

In just a few days, hundreds of tips and leads have been submitted to law enforcement agencies. Yet thus far, officials have not provided information on what possibly drove Warner to set off the explosion.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has requested emergency assistance from the Federal Government in response to the Nashville bombing.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.