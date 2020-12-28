WATCH: TBI Director answers questions related to Nashville bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation plans to answers questions related to the Christmas explosion in Nashville.
Federal officials have identified the man believed to be behind Nashville’s Christmas Day bombing. Authorities now turn to the monumental task of piecing together the motive behind the explosion that severely damaged dozens of downtown buildings and injured three people.
In just a few days, hundreds of tips and leads have been submitted to law enforcement agencies. Yet thus far, officials have not provided information on what possibly drove Warner to set off the explosion.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has requested emergency assistance from the Federal Government in response to the Nashville bombing.
