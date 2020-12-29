Active weather pattern for the final days of 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the lower 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain developing by afternoon along with a south wind at 10 to 15 MPH and highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain, a northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and overnight low in the mid 40s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with rain and temperatures in the lower 50s by late afternoon and holding steady or rising overnight. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of morning rain, highs near 60 during the morning and falling through the day, and overnight lows in the upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
