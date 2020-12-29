Marion, Arkansas police chief dies after 25-day battle with COVID-19

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - The Marion, Arkansas police chief died Tuesday after a 25-day battle with COVID-19.
Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen shared the news via Facebook saying his friend Gary Kelley passed away.
“I know we all prayed for a different outcome, but there is assurance in the fact that he had his affairs in place, that his wife would be taken care of and he knew his son would also help see to that, he knew his department was in good hand but most important he knew Jesus and where he would spend eternity. He everything in place to make this step,” Allen wrote.
He also shared several pictures:
Kelley served the city of Marion for 38 years and is only the second police chief the city has ever had. Allen said Kelley was set to retire from service in February of 2021.
The City of Marion also shared a Facebook post mourning Kelley’s death:
