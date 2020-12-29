Army ready for AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s bowl week here in Memphis! The 62nd Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl kicks off Thursday with Army taking on West Virginia.
You could say the Black Knights of the Hudson are the saviors of the Bowl season, coming to the AutoZone Liberty’s Aid when original invitee Tennessee had to bow out due to COVID-19. But, Army is not some also-ran fill in.
The Black Knights won the Commander in Chief’s trophy, beating both Navy and Air Force, and finished 9-3 on the season.
Head Coach Jeff Monken said his team will represent when it gets to Memphis. “The exposure that has come our way, with what happened with the Independence Bowl, and kinda being shut out there for a day. We’re thrilled for this opportunity,” said Monken. “And we wish the best, certainly for the University of Tennessee, who had some issues with COVID-19.”
The kickoff of the 62nd Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl between Army and West Virginia is Thursday at 3:00 pm.
