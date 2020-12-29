Attorney expects summons issued to Hernando business over COVID-19 concerns to be dismissed this week

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - We have obtained the summons at the center of a legal fight involving a Hernando business.
As we told you Monday night at 10, Commerce Street Market was accused of violating statewide COVID-19 restrictions by staying open during the “Shelter in Place” order.
This summons, written April 23, notes the indoor business was operating during the civil emergency.
But attorney Vance Daly, who now represents the market, says Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ office determined the store could stay open as an essential business since it was selling hand sanitizer.
Daly told us he expects the summons to be dismissed in court Wednesday.
