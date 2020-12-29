Attorney expects summons issued to Hernando business over COVID-19 concerns to be dismissed this week

Attorney: Market had permission to stay open because it sold hand sanitizer
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 29, 2020 at 9:17 PM CST - Updated December 29 at 10:29 PM

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - We have obtained the summons at the center of a legal fight involving a Hernando business.

As we told you Monday night at 10, Commerce Street Market was accused of violating statewide COVID-19 restrictions by staying open during the “Shelter in Place” order.

This summons, written April 23, notes the indoor business was operating during the civil emergency.

But attorney Vance Daly, who now represents the market, says Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ office determined the store could stay open as an essential business since it was selling hand sanitizer.

Daly told us he expects the summons to be dismissed in court Wednesday.

