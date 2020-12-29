Breakdown of Tennessee’s 3-phase vaccine rollout plan

We ask the public, including those 65 and older, who do not fall within the 1a1 priority group to wait until their respective priority group is scheduled for vaccinations. It is critical that we focus on those workers who are at high risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus while serving the public. Everyone is encouraged to remain up to date on the latest information regarding the vaccine including which priority groups are receiving vaccines. As more vaccine is available, the priority groups served will be expanded. Please help us get that message out through your media platform.”