Brief warm-up before a cold front arrives Wednesday

NEW YEAR’S EVE & DAY: New Year’s Eve on Thursday will be cloudy and rainy all day with highs in the upper 40s and falling temperatures in the afternoon. There ill be breaks in the rain, but overall it will be a soggy day. Rain will continue through Thursday night, so it will impact any New Year’s Eve plans. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s that night. Thankfully, the front will be east of here by Friday morning so New Year’s Day will be dry with more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Friday.