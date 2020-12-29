Brief warm-up before a cold front arrives Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are in the 30s this morning, but they will climb to the mid 50s this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy today and you could even see a few sprinkles. However, most of the area will remain dry through tonight. Due to clouds this evening, temperatures will only drop to around 50 degrees. It will also be windy with southeast winds around 15 mph overnight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 55 degrees. Winds will be southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 50 degrees. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start of mostly dry with only a stray shower in the afternoon. Even with clouds, it will feel warm with high temperatures in the mid 60s. A cold front will arrive on Wednesday night, which will bring a chance for showers and storms by 8 pm. Rain will be on and off all night and into Thursday. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 40s.
NEW YEAR’S EVE & DAY: New Year’s Eve on Thursday will be cloudy and rainy all day with highs in the upper 40s and falling temperatures in the afternoon. There ill be breaks in the rain, but overall it will be a soggy day. Rain will continue through Thursday night, so it will impact any New Year’s Eve plans. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s that night. Thankfully, the front will be east of here by Friday morning so New Year’s Day will be dry with more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Friday.
WEEKEND: The weekend will feature a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and lower 50s Sunday and low temperatures in the lower 30s.
