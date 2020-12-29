Cloudy today but mainly dry followed by rain tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We will see a good bit of clouds today and highs this afternoon will be in the 50s. A few sprinkles will be possible but most will stay dry. Clouds and a southeasterly flow this evening, will keep temperatures near 50 degrees.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Mid 50s. Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: Near 50. Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
TOMORROW: Cloudy, mild & mainly dry to start. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon & breezy. High: Mid 60s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Wednesday night, which will bring a chance for showers and storms. Rain will be on and off all night and into Thursday. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 40s.
NEW YEAR’S EVE & DAY: New Year’s Eve on Thursday will be cloudy and rainy all day with highs in the upper 40s and falling temperatures in the afternoon. There will be breaks in the rain, but overall it will be a soggy day. Rain will continue through Thursday night, so it will impact any New Year’s Eve plans. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s that night. Thankfully, the front will be east of here by Friday morning so New Year’s Day will be dry with more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Friday.
WEEKEND: The weekend will feature lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and lower 50s Sunday and low temperatures in the lower 30s.
