Gyms adjust to Shelby Co. health directive

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s health directive has been in effect for a few days and will be for the next few weeks. One local gym manager said the changes have not been difficult to adjust to.
Shelby County’s newest health directive requires gyms to be at 50 percent capacity. All staff members and customers must wear masks.
General manager of Club Pilates Cora Pitt said it will not require much change for them.
“We have required masks for staff and clients since we opened in June,” said Pitt.
Inside the studio Tuesday morning, there were hand sanitizing stations, social distancing markers, and a handful of clients breaking a sweat on Pilates boards.
Pitt said things have run smoothly since reopening.
“We’re doing really well and I’m very grateful for that because I know a lot of studios and other gym facilities may not be doing so great,” said Pitt.
She feels that people have a newfound interest in fitness that she is sure will spill over into the new year, especially for those making resolutions.
“People are bored they’re trying out different stuff,” said Pitt, “And they do want to work out at facilities that are practicing safety measures.”
Pitt feels that if this year is any indicator, then the business will thrive and people will continue to feel safe working out at her studio.
“The world shut down, especially here in Memphis. You got to see a community figure out a way to make it better,” she stated.
Shelby County’s new health directive will be in effect until Jan 22.
