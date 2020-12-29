Hardaway implements new offense as Tigers take on South Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Get ready Tigers fans!! The Memphis Tigers return to the hardwood tonight for a conference matchup against South Florida.
This game is all about how the Tigers respond after a bad loss to Tulsa a week ago.
Head Coach Penny Hardway says that was the adversity the team needed to come together.
Over the past week which they’ve had off, Hardaway also implementing a new offense for the team. This is now the third offense the team has used this season. And it’s one Hardaway says he’s the most comfortable with.
He’s been running it for 12 years dating back to East High School and AAU Ball. He says it’s five players moving all the time and gets their bigs in the paint with a better chance of getting offensive rebounds. And there’s a special name for it. They’re calling it Lion.
“I made it Lion for a lot of reasons. King of the jungle. There’s a lot of one-on-one battles that you have to win and a Lion isn’t going to lose too many battles. So we didn’t do Tigers, we did Lion,” said Hardaway.
Hardaway is also working on getting his guys to play for the team. He says, if he were to criticize himself, he needs to pull those players out of the game and get them refocused on the team instead of letting them get away with the calls having the wrong agenda on the floor.
Personnel wise the Tigers are 100% healthy. Meaning they’ll get Alex Lomax and Malcolm Dandrige back in the lineup for South Florida tonight.
