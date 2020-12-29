Live at 1:30 p.m. CST, Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state officials will update the public on the state’s response to COVID-19, including the latest number of cases and deaths. Today’s briefing is being held in the state Capitol building in Little Rock at 1:30 CST.
Gov. Hutchinson is extending the public health emergency declaration for another 60 days.
The state records a new record for deaths and hospitalizations.
In the past 24 hours, an additional 66 have died from the virus and an additional 6 have been hospitalized raising the total hospitalizations to 1,161.
