Live at 1:30 p.m. CST, Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing

Live at 1:30 p.m. CST, Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing
Live COVID-19 coverage (Source: KAIT/KWSO)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 29, 2020 at 12:32 PM CST - Updated December 29 at 1:39 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state officials will update the public on the state’s response to COVID-19, including the latest number of cases and deaths. Today’s briefing is being held in the state Capitol building in Little Rock at 1:30 CST.

Gov. Hutchinson is extending the public health emergency declaration for another 60 days.

The state records a new record for deaths and hospitalizations.

In the past 24 hours, an additional 66 have died from the virus and an additional 6 have been hospitalized raising the total hospitalizations to 1,161.

Watch the briefing live on KAIT and online here >>

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.