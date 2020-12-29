Mississippi lawmakers die due to COVID-19, family and friends urge everyone to take it seriously

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As COVID-19 cases rise so does the death toll. Mississippi has recorded 210,032 total cases and 4,719 deaths.
Barry Chatham and Nolan Mettetal lost their lives to COVID-19 just days apart.
“A true public servant. Barry has been an election commissioner for 16 years, and been involved in the community,” said DeSoto County District Two Supervisor Mark Gardner.
Clarie Penn, Chatham’s niece, said her uncle’s passing has changed her perspective on COVID-19.
”I wasn’t concerned about contracting it until it hit close to home with my uncle,” Penn said.
Penn said she’s also considering getting the vaccine.
”I will get the vaccine now, up until my uncle passed from the virus I was dead set against it,” she said.
Nolan Mettetal from Panola County was a former member of the Mississippi House of Representatives and Mississippi Senate, who also died from COVID-19.
“He was a gentlemen’s, gentlemen’s, and really a tremendous asset here on education and other matters,” said Lt. Governor of Mississippi Delbert Hosemann.
Both Mettetal and Chatham’s deaths have family and friends urging others to take COVID-19 seriously.
“Be very, very careful with what you do. Be very, very careful about wearing your mask,” said Hosemann.
”Some people will joke and say, ‘Oh why are you taking all this, just go ahead and catch it and get it over with,’ and I said, ‘Well, which version do I get?’” said Gardner.
